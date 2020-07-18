153 Baucom Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Safe and Clean 2 bed/1bath 750 sq ft duplex available on Charlotte's west side. $600 per month. Less than 5 minutes to shopping, restaurants, and 485. This property is located on a private drive and 7.5 acres of secluded, wooded land. Brand new refrigerator and range (not pictured) and bath fixtures and trim. W/D hookup available. If interested, call to setup a showing or email to receive a rental application and more information.



Background check and employment verification required.



1 Year lease

$600 rent

$600 security deposit

$100 pet fee (if applicable)

All due before taking possession.

***Certified Check or Money Order REQUIRED for first months rent.



Open house Saturday, January 12, 2019 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..



Please contact landlord directly with questions (828) 372-2490 or email LHFund3@gmail.com.