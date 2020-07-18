All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

153 Baucom Street

153 Baucom Street · No Longer Available
Location

153 Baucom Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Safe and Clean 2 bed/1bath 750 sq ft duplex available on Charlotte's west side. $600 per month. Less than 5 minutes to shopping, restaurants, and 485. This property is located on a private drive and 7.5 acres of secluded, wooded land. Brand new refrigerator and range (not pictured) and bath fixtures and trim. W/D hookup available. If interested, call to setup a showing or email to receive a rental application and more information.

Background check and employment verification required.

1 Year lease
$600 rent
$600 security deposit
$100 pet fee (if applicable)
All due before taking possession.
***Certified Check or Money Order REQUIRED for first months rent.

Open house Saturday, January 12, 2019 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..

Please contact landlord directly with questions (828) 372-2490 or email LHFund3@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
fee: 100
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Baucom Street have any available units?
153 Baucom Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Baucom Street have?
Some of 153 Baucom Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Baucom Street currently offering any rent specials?
153 Baucom Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Baucom Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Baucom Street is pet friendly.
Does 153 Baucom Street offer parking?
Yes, 153 Baucom Street offers parking.
Does 153 Baucom Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Baucom Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Baucom Street have a pool?
No, 153 Baucom Street does not have a pool.
Does 153 Baucom Street have accessible units?
No, 153 Baucom Street does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Baucom Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Baucom Street does not have units with dishwashers.
