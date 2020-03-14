1525 Luther Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Here is your chance to live in Historic and Charming Cherry! Executive rental! Fully furnished! Walking distance to hospitals, shopping, restaurants, Midtown Park, and the Farmers Market!!! This home features a spacious open concept with vaulted ceilings and lovely exposed beams. Beautifully remodeled in 2017 with fully updated chefs kitchen including quartz countertops, new appliances, soft close cabinets with internal drawers, new flooring and updated bathrooms throughout. Spacious fenced-in corner lot. Minutes from Uptown! In town living at its finest! Pets accepted conditionally with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee ($350/pet). Utilities are not included.