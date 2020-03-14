All apartments in Charlotte
1525 Luther Street
1525 Luther Street

1525 Luther Street · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Luther Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
Cherry

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Here is your chance to live in Historic and Charming Cherry! Executive rental! Fully furnished! Walking distance to hospitals, shopping, restaurants, Midtown Park, and the Farmers Market!!! This home features a spacious open concept with vaulted ceilings and lovely exposed beams. Beautifully remodeled in 2017 with fully updated chefs kitchen including quartz countertops, new appliances, soft close cabinets with internal drawers, new flooring and updated bathrooms throughout. Spacious fenced-in corner lot. Minutes from Uptown! In town living at its finest! Pets accepted conditionally with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee ($350/pet). Utilities are not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Luther Street have any available units?
1525 Luther Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Luther Street have?
Some of 1525 Luther Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Luther Street currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Luther Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Luther Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Luther Street is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Luther Street offer parking?
No, 1525 Luther Street does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Luther Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Luther Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Luther Street have a pool?
No, 1525 Luther Street does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Luther Street have accessible units?
No, 1525 Luther Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Luther Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Luther Street has units with dishwashers.
