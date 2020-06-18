All apartments in Charlotte
1525 Effingham Road
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:44 PM

1525 Effingham Road

1525 Effingham Road · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Effingham Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The original charm and modern features exist perfectly in this remodeled home. We are excited to offer a home equipped with stylish fixtures, neutral painted walls and modern updates. The eat-in kitchen key features are the granite counter tops and white cabinetry. As an added bonus, it comes equipped fully finished with all the major kitchen appliances and granite counter tops so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in! The fenced backyard is an ideal place for an outdoor dining or living space and offers plenty of room for all to enjoy the green space view! Not to be outdone are the updated bedrooms, which feature wood style flooring and a bathroom that is loaded with charm. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Effingham Road have any available units?
1525 Effingham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Effingham Road have?
Some of 1525 Effingham Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Effingham Road currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Effingham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Effingham Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Effingham Road is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Effingham Road offer parking?
No, 1525 Effingham Road does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Effingham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Effingham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Effingham Road have a pool?
No, 1525 Effingham Road does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Effingham Road have accessible units?
No, 1525 Effingham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Effingham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Effingham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
