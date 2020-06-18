1525 Effingham Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The original charm and modern features exist perfectly in this remodeled home. We are excited to offer a home equipped with stylish fixtures, neutral painted walls and modern updates. The eat-in kitchen key features are the granite counter tops and white cabinetry. As an added bonus, it comes equipped fully finished with all the major kitchen appliances and granite counter tops so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in! The fenced backyard is an ideal place for an outdoor dining or living space and offers plenty of room for all to enjoy the green space view! Not to be outdone are the updated bedrooms, which feature wood style flooring and a bathroom that is loaded with charm. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.