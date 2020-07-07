1525 Briar Creek Rd

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom in Briarcreek-Woodland/Plaza Midwood area. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Everything is brand new as of 2018! No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,695/month rent. $1,695 security deposit required. The photos in this listing are the model home photos. All units have the same layout and design package. Please visit https://www.midwoodplace.com/ to see more. Welcoming showings to come by and check out my specific unit. Please submit the form on this page or contact Zac at 315-481-5338 to learn more.