1525 Briar Creek Rd
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:15 AM

1525 Briar Creek Rd

1525 Briar Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Briar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom in Briarcreek-Woodland/Plaza Midwood area. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Everything is brand new as of 2018! No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,695/month rent. $1,695 security deposit required. The photos in this listing are the model home photos. All units have the same layout and design package. Please visit https://www.midwoodplace.com/ to see more. Welcoming showings to come by and check out my specific unit. Please submit the form on this page or contact Zac at 315-481-5338 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Briar Creek Rd have any available units?
1525 Briar Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Briar Creek Rd have?
Some of 1525 Briar Creek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Briar Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Briar Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Briar Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Briar Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Briar Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Briar Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 1525 Briar Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Briar Creek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Briar Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 1525 Briar Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Briar Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 1525 Briar Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Briar Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Briar Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.

