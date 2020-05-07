Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1517 Belvedere Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1517 Belvedere Ave
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1517 Belvedere Ave
1517 Belvedere Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Plaza Midwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1517 Belvedere Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLAZA MIDWOOD BUGNALOW - Property Id: 211935
Completely updated several years ago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211935
Property Id 211935
(RLNE5499047)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1517 Belvedere Ave have any available units?
1517 Belvedere Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1517 Belvedere Ave have?
Some of 1517 Belvedere Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1517 Belvedere Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Belvedere Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Belvedere Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 Belvedere Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1517 Belvedere Ave offer parking?
No, 1517 Belvedere Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1517 Belvedere Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 Belvedere Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Belvedere Ave have a pool?
No, 1517 Belvedere Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Belvedere Ave have accessible units?
No, 1517 Belvedere Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Belvedere Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 Belvedere Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte