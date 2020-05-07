All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

1517 Belvedere Ave

1517 Belvedere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Belvedere Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLAZA MIDWOOD BUGNALOW - Property Id: 211935

Completely updated several years ago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211935
Property Id 211935

(RLNE5499047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Belvedere Ave have any available units?
1517 Belvedere Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Belvedere Ave have?
Some of 1517 Belvedere Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Belvedere Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Belvedere Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Belvedere Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 Belvedere Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1517 Belvedere Ave offer parking?
No, 1517 Belvedere Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1517 Belvedere Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 Belvedere Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Belvedere Ave have a pool?
No, 1517 Belvedere Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Belvedere Ave have accessible units?
No, 1517 Belvedere Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Belvedere Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 Belvedere Ave has units with dishwashers.
