Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Single Family Home available for RENT (Starting May 11th 2020) located in the prestigious Ballantyne area. By far, the best lot in the community with a private driveway and an enormous backyard for outdoor fun/activities. It is a 2183 sq. ft. 2 story house with 4 bedrooms (owners suite downstairs), 3.5 baths and 2 car garage. Property is situated off Marvin Rd close to the intersection of Marvin and Johnston Rd.



Lease Application link at https://apply.link/3b0uNW0