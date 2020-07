Amenities

This is a lease-take over from January 2020-October 2020 at Junction Apartments in Southend. NO down payment!!



Lease through October 31st 2020 (Additional Charge per month for water and Pet Fee)

Southend Charlotte With Rail Trail Access from the apartments. Pool and Gym.



2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Patio

Walk-In Closet

Stackable Washer and Dryer included

1112 Sq Ft



**Possible option to buy bedroom furniture, sofa and love seat, and desk at a discounted price!