All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 15042 Deshler Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
15042 Deshler Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15042 Deshler Court

15042 Deshler Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Brown Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15042 Deshler Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This is an adorable, yet spacious town-home in a quaint development in the Bennington community featuring a pool less than a 100 ft from your front door! The two bedrooms and 1.5 baths have high ceilings with lots of closet space. It has a nice, simple kitchen and carpeted living area with lots of wall space for an entertainment unit. A sliding door takes you out to a cute fenced in backyard great for cooking out and enjoying the beautiful weather. It also conveniently comes with a washer and dryer. It’s a short drive to Rivergate shopping, Lake Wylie, nature parks, amazing BBQ, and Carowinds. Schedule a showing today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15042 Deshler Court have any available units?
15042 Deshler Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15042 Deshler Court have?
Some of 15042 Deshler Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15042 Deshler Court currently offering any rent specials?
15042 Deshler Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15042 Deshler Court pet-friendly?
No, 15042 Deshler Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15042 Deshler Court offer parking?
No, 15042 Deshler Court does not offer parking.
Does 15042 Deshler Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15042 Deshler Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15042 Deshler Court have a pool?
Yes, 15042 Deshler Court has a pool.
Does 15042 Deshler Court have accessible units?
No, 15042 Deshler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15042 Deshler Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15042 Deshler Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte