15042 Deshler Court

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This is an adorable, yet spacious town-home in a quaint development in the Bennington community featuring a pool less than a 100 ft from your front door! The two bedrooms and 1.5 baths have high ceilings with lots of closet space. It has a nice, simple kitchen and carpeted living area with lots of wall space for an entertainment unit. A sliding door takes you out to a cute fenced in backyard great for cooking out and enjoying the beautiful weather. It also conveniently comes with a washer and dryer. It’s a short drive to Rivergate shopping, Lake Wylie, nature parks, amazing BBQ, and Carowinds. Schedule a showing today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.