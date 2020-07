Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ardrey Kell High School!!! this delightful 4br/2.1bath home features a 2 car garage and large fenced back yard and huge deck... it is in a fantastic neighborhood... awesome Ballantyne shopping, office, and restaurants nearby location... easy access to I-485. This is a sharp home in a wonderful area - call to schedule an appointment to see this fine home. Current tenant is moving out 5/25/2020 so home is available after that.

Good credit and stable employment are essential. :)