14417 Adair Manor Court

Beautiful Townhome for rent in Ballantyne - Property Id: 220080



Welcome to your new luxury Townhome!

Best Location in Ballantyne! Backs up to Ballantyne Country Club, just steps away from 485, shopping (Harris Teeter, Publix, Sprouts), and tons of great restaurants including a Starbucks drive thru right on your way to 485!

All schools are Rated 10- and among the best in the entire State of North Carolina!



About the Townhome:

This Townhome is located at the beginning of the community with one of the few large driveways (two car driveway plus one car garage) and the biggest yard in the community. The townhome comes with wireless speakers/surround sound, 2 nest thermostats, ring doorbell, designer paint that was done in the last year, Newer Samsung washer and dryer, second floor laundry room, gas fireplace, gas range, two walk-in closets in master bedroom and vaulted ceiling, designer lighting throughout.

*The Townhome is available starting February 1st. Serious inquiries only, no pets, no smoking.

No Pets Allowed



