All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14417 Adair Manor Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14417 Adair Manor Court
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

14417 Adair Manor Court

14417 Adair Manor Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14417 Adair Manor Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhome for rent in Ballantyne - Property Id: 220080

Welcome to your new luxury Townhome!
Best Location in Ballantyne! Backs up to Ballantyne Country Club, just steps away from 485, shopping (Harris Teeter, Publix, Sprouts), and tons of great restaurants including a Starbucks drive thru right on your way to 485!
All schools are Rated 10- and among the best in the entire State of North Carolina!

About the Townhome:
This Townhome is located at the beginning of the community with one of the few large driveways (two car driveway plus one car garage) and the biggest yard in the community. The townhome comes with wireless speakers/surround sound, 2 nest thermostats, ring doorbell, designer paint that was done in the last year, Newer Samsung washer and dryer, second floor laundry room, gas fireplace, gas range, two walk-in closets in master bedroom and vaulted ceiling, designer lighting throughout.
*The Townhome is available starting February 1st. Serious inquiries only, no pets, no smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220080
Property Id 220080

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5530377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14417 Adair Manor Court have any available units?
14417 Adair Manor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14417 Adair Manor Court have?
Some of 14417 Adair Manor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14417 Adair Manor Court currently offering any rent specials?
14417 Adair Manor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14417 Adair Manor Court pet-friendly?
No, 14417 Adair Manor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14417 Adair Manor Court offer parking?
Yes, 14417 Adair Manor Court offers parking.
Does 14417 Adair Manor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14417 Adair Manor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14417 Adair Manor Court have a pool?
No, 14417 Adair Manor Court does not have a pool.
Does 14417 Adair Manor Court have accessible units?
No, 14417 Adair Manor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14417 Adair Manor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14417 Adair Manor Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte