Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Large townhome in Historic SouthEnd. Beautiful brick 3 story townhome right beside the light rail station! Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, updated fixtures. 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths. Balcony overlooking the city with stunning views. 1 car garage. Walk to all that Southend and Dilworth has to offer and take the short train ride to Uptown.