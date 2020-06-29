All apartments in Charlotte
1428-A Pecan Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

1428-A Pecan Ave

1428 Pecan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Pecan Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Plaza Midwood lower level duplex with 9 ft ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room and dining room. True hardwood floors throughout. Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Prime location, walking distance to the shopping and dining in desirable Plaza Midwood. Pets are conditional. Private backyard area. Lawn care included. Available today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428-A Pecan Ave have any available units?
1428-A Pecan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428-A Pecan Ave have?
Some of 1428-A Pecan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428-A Pecan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1428-A Pecan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428-A Pecan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428-A Pecan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1428-A Pecan Ave offer parking?
No, 1428-A Pecan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1428-A Pecan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1428-A Pecan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428-A Pecan Ave have a pool?
No, 1428-A Pecan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1428-A Pecan Ave have accessible units?
No, 1428-A Pecan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1428-A Pecan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428-A Pecan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
