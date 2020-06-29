1428-A Pecan Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Charming Plaza Midwood lower level duplex with 9 ft ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room and dining room. True hardwood floors throughout. Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Prime location, walking distance to the shopping and dining in desirable Plaza Midwood. Pets are conditional. Private backyard area. Lawn care included. Available today!

