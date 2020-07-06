All apartments in Charlotte
1425 Seneca Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1425 Seneca Place

1425 Seneca Place · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Seneca Place, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath mid century cottage with many great updates throughout! Off street parking available behind the home, with a shed for storage and a well maintained garden bed ready for anything and everything! Builtin cabinets in the master bedroom flank the entrances to the master bath, complete with soaking tub, walk in shower, and skylight for abundant natural light. Located in Madison Park just minutes away from the Park road shopping center, multiple Light Rail stations, and is just a short
drive to Uptown!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Seneca Place have any available units?
1425 Seneca Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1425 Seneca Place currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Seneca Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Seneca Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Seneca Place is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Seneca Place offer parking?
No, 1425 Seneca Place does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Seneca Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Seneca Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Seneca Place have a pool?
No, 1425 Seneca Place does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Seneca Place have accessible units?
No, 1425 Seneca Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Seneca Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Seneca Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Seneca Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Seneca Place does not have units with air conditioning.

