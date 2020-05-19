All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:45 PM

1413 Killashee Ct

1413 Killashee Court · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Killashee Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 story townhome in the University area. Downstairs has open kitchen w/ nice appliances, plenty of cabinet space, & pantry closet. The spacious living area opens up to the fenced patio w/ storage closet. Upstairs has 2 master bedrooms w/ vaulted ceilings, both have their own full bathroom. 2 designated parking spaces out front. Less than 2 miles to UNCC. Near tons of shopping/restaurants & great access to I-485 & I-85.

Pets must be approved by the owner. $300 pet fee per approved pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Killashee Ct have any available units?
1413 Killashee Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Killashee Ct have?
Some of 1413 Killashee Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Killashee Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Killashee Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Killashee Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Killashee Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Killashee Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Killashee Ct offers parking.
Does 1413 Killashee Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Killashee Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Killashee Ct have a pool?
No, 1413 Killashee Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Killashee Ct have accessible units?
No, 1413 Killashee Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Killashee Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Killashee Ct has units with dishwashers.
