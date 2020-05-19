1413 Killashee Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2 story townhome in the University area. Downstairs has open kitchen w/ nice appliances, plenty of cabinet space, & pantry closet. The spacious living area opens up to the fenced patio w/ storage closet. Upstairs has 2 master bedrooms w/ vaulted ceilings, both have their own full bathroom. 2 designated parking spaces out front. Less than 2 miles to UNCC. Near tons of shopping/restaurants & great access to I-485 & I-85.



Pets must be approved by the owner. $300 pet fee per approved pet.