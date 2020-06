Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity, seldom vacant unit, in this luxury community near everything south end has to offer. Many modern upgrades and unique design aesthetic. This city facing unit has a corner view of the city and extra on street parking in front for guests. Two car garage, luxury finishes, big spaces, and private living are what make this home unique for the south end area. Walk to bars, sports games, the city, restaurants, and host friends with a convenient location to it all.