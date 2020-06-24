All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1409 Tinnin Avenue

1409 Tinnin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Tinnin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Genesis Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
***CANCELLED*** Sunday 2/24 Open House has been cancelled. Thank you.

Remodeled, Nice, Clean and Affordable, Home with MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 2/28/2019. Move-in by or before March 1, 2019 and receive a total amount of $150 off your rent (see Ad for further details).

Beautiful colors schemes used in this home. Spacious and open floor plan perfect for entertaining and having family and friends over.

Home will be shown via Open House Showing. Text or email with your contact information to (704)464-0470 along with the property address you are interested and you will be added to contact list for Open Showing Date. You may also text your email address if you would like an application sent to you.

Ready for immediate Move-in

This Home Offers Many Comforts and Amenities:

-Updated Interior

-Beautiful Luxury Vinyl Floors NO Carpet at all

-Freshly Painted Interior

-Excellent, Clean Condition

-Huge Great Room, With Loads of living space

-Large Eat-in Kitchen with Island

-Nice Appliances

-Rocking Chair Front Porch

-3 Ample Sized Bedrooms

-Private and Spacious Master Suite and Bathroom

-2 Full Bathrooms

-Large Laundry Room / Extra Storage

-Central Heat and Air Conditioning

-Private Fully Fenced Yard

-Convenient to Uptown, Shopping and Restaurants

According to CMS Public Schools - 2018-2019 School Assignments:
West Charlotte High School, Walter G. Byers Middle School, Walter G. Byers Elementary School (user to verify with school district as we cannot guarantee accuracy and moving boundary lines). Move-in special Details: Maximum of $50 off monthly rental amount (up to a maximum of $150 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual rent is $1,125 after three months. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No aggressive breeds allowed. Security Deposit of $1,125 is quoted as a minimum. Minimum two (2) year lease term and Renter's insurance required. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice. A fully completed application from each proposed adult that would be living in the property is required. Prospective applicants may request an application be emailed, faxed or mailed to them. An application fee of $45.00 for each adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card, PayPal, Participating 7-11, CVS and Ace Check Cash Express or mailed money order. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., does not own the subject property. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Tinnin Avenue have any available units?
1409 Tinnin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Tinnin Avenue have?
Some of 1409 Tinnin Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Tinnin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Tinnin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Tinnin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Tinnin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Tinnin Avenue offer parking?
No, 1409 Tinnin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Tinnin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Tinnin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Tinnin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1409 Tinnin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Tinnin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1409 Tinnin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Tinnin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Tinnin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
