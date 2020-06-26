14043 Pinyon Pine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Larger 3 Bedroom home with Loft in Kingstree - Subdivision: Kingstree

Bedrooms: 3 + Loft

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2005

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Reedy Creek Elem., Northridge Middle, Rocky River High School



This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2100 square feet. The main level has a sitting room, large living room open to the dining and kitchen area. Large kitchen has an island, pantry and half bath. The master bedroom upstairs has a large walk in closet and private full bath with linen closet. 2 good size secondary bedrooms, full bath and loft also upstairs. Cul-de-sac lot with patio and wooded view. This home also has a 2 car garage. Located in Kingstree community off of Harrisburg Rd. and Robinson Church Rd. Close to I-485 and minutes from Matthews, Mint Hill or University area. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



