Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:24 PM

14043 Pinyon Pine Lane

14043 Pinyon Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14043 Pinyon Pine Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Larger 3 Bedroom home with Loft in Kingstree - Subdivision: Kingstree
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2.5
Year Built: 2005
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Reedy Creek Elem., Northridge Middle, Rocky River High School

This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2100 square feet. The main level has a sitting room, large living room open to the dining and kitchen area. Large kitchen has an island, pantry and half bath. The master bedroom upstairs has a large walk in closet and private full bath with linen closet. 2 good size secondary bedrooms, full bath and loft also upstairs. Cul-de-sac lot with patio and wooded view. This home also has a 2 car garage. Located in Kingstree community off of Harrisburg Rd. and Robinson Church Rd. Close to I-485 and minutes from Matthews, Mint Hill or University area. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

(RLNE5056289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane have any available units?
14043 Pinyon Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane have?
Some of 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14043 Pinyon Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14043 Pinyon Pine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
