All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14034 Labeau Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14034 Labeau Avenue
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

14034 Labeau Avenue

14034 Labeau Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14034 Labeau Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
14034 Labeau Avenue Available 05/28/19 Must see townhome in Ballantyne! - Exceptional Ballantyne townhome and ready for you! Just freshly painted throughout - this spacious 3 Bedroom has 2 full baths and 2 half baths, two car garage, laundry room, and loads of storage. Spacious great room w/ fireplace, built-ins, kitchen with island and large pantry, dining area opens to oversized deck. Upstairs master BR w/ tray ceiling, large master bath and 2 additional bedrooms sharing a bathroom. Lower level has perfect office space and half bath. Office level has a closet right outside room so could be used as 4th bedroom. Literally walk to Ballantyne restaurants, shopping, YMCA, or green space. Terrific location! Clubhouse, pool and more.

**Tenant occupied. Available May 28, 2019**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4076754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14034 Labeau Avenue have any available units?
14034 Labeau Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14034 Labeau Avenue have?
Some of 14034 Labeau Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14034 Labeau Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14034 Labeau Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14034 Labeau Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14034 Labeau Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14034 Labeau Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14034 Labeau Avenue offers parking.
Does 14034 Labeau Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14034 Labeau Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14034 Labeau Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14034 Labeau Avenue has a pool.
Does 14034 Labeau Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14034 Labeau Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14034 Labeau Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14034 Labeau Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte