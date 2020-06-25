Amenities

14034 Labeau Avenue Available 05/28/19 Must see townhome in Ballantyne! - Exceptional Ballantyne townhome and ready for you! Just freshly painted throughout - this spacious 3 Bedroom has 2 full baths and 2 half baths, two car garage, laundry room, and loads of storage. Spacious great room w/ fireplace, built-ins, kitchen with island and large pantry, dining area opens to oversized deck. Upstairs master BR w/ tray ceiling, large master bath and 2 additional bedrooms sharing a bathroom. Lower level has perfect office space and half bath. Office level has a closet right outside room so could be used as 4th bedroom. Literally walk to Ballantyne restaurants, shopping, YMCA, or green space. Terrific location! Clubhouse, pool and more.



**Tenant occupied. Available May 28, 2019**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4076754)