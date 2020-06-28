All apartments in Charlotte
1401 Norma Street
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:47 AM

1401 Norma Street

1401 Norma Street · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Norma Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Revolution Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable home w lots of updates in convenient location - walk to Revolution Park, minutes from South Blvd, easy access to light rail and Uptown. Great kitchen with lots of light, features granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout. Welcoming front covered sitting porch; fully fenced in back yard with patio. Bathroom has tiled floor and tub surround, vanity w/ granite top, updated lighting. Large living room w/ pretty fireplace (decorative only). Large separate den w/ washer dryer hookups - opens onto back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Norma Street have any available units?
1401 Norma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Norma Street have?
Some of 1401 Norma Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Norma Street currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Norma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Norma Street pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Norma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1401 Norma Street offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Norma Street offers parking.
Does 1401 Norma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Norma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Norma Street have a pool?
No, 1401 Norma Street does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Norma Street have accessible units?
No, 1401 Norma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Norma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Norma Street has units with dishwashers.
