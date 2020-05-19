All apartments in Charlotte
1400 Key Ridge Court
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:29 PM

1400 Key Ridge Court

1400 Key Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Key Ridge Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home has 4 BR and has all new carpeting and paint throughout. Large kitchen has plenty of upgraded cabinets, a center island and a breakfast area with bay window. Kitchen opens to a great room. Master bedroom and secondary bedroom are all good-sized. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. The neighborhood community has a pool and is located close to parks, shopping, Rt 16, I-77 and I-485. Located on treed, cul-de-sac lot.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Key Ridge Court have any available units?
1400 Key Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Key Ridge Court have?
Some of 1400 Key Ridge Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Key Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Key Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Key Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Key Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Key Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 1400 Key Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Key Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Key Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Key Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Key Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 1400 Key Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 1400 Key Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Key Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Key Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.

