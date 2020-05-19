1400 Key Ridge Court

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This home has 4 BR and has all new carpeting and paint throughout. Large kitchen has plenty of upgraded cabinets, a center island and a breakfast area with bay window. Kitchen opens to a great room. Master bedroom and secondary bedroom are all good-sized. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. The neighborhood community has a pool and is located close to parks, shopping, Rt 16, I-77 and I-485. Located on treed, cul-de-sac lot.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.