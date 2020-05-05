1394 Chippendale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities community garden parking garage

Great location only 10 minutes from Uptown, South Park, and Cotswold. Walking distance to new retail. Open floor plan, kitchen has large island, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Plenty of living space with a rec room on the main level. Large master suite with walk in closet, 5 ft tile shower with seat, double sinks with granite counter tops, tile floor and linen closet in master bath. End unit town home across the street from the community garden. Refridgerator, washer, dryer, included. Security deposit, first rent and security deposit due upon ratified contract.