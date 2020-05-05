All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
1394 Chippendale Road
1394 Chippendale Road

1394 Chippendale Rd
Location

1394 Chippendale Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205
Echo Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
Great location only 10 minutes from Uptown, South Park, and Cotswold. Walking distance to new retail. Open floor plan, kitchen has large island, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Plenty of living space with a rec room on the main level. Large master suite with walk in closet, 5 ft tile shower with seat, double sinks with granite counter tops, tile floor and linen closet in master bath. End unit town home across the street from the community garden. Refridgerator, washer, dryer, included. Security deposit, first rent and security deposit due upon ratified contract.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1394 Chippendale Road have any available units?
1394 Chippendale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1394 Chippendale Road have?
Some of 1394 Chippendale Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1394 Chippendale Road currently offering any rent specials?
1394 Chippendale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1394 Chippendale Road pet-friendly?
No, 1394 Chippendale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1394 Chippendale Road offer parking?
Yes, 1394 Chippendale Road offers parking.
Does 1394 Chippendale Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1394 Chippendale Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1394 Chippendale Road have a pool?
No, 1394 Chippendale Road does not have a pool.
Does 1394 Chippendale Road have accessible units?
No, 1394 Chippendale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1394 Chippendale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1394 Chippendale Road has units with dishwashers.
