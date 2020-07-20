13560 Calloway Glen Drive

Amenities

Nice freshly painted unit with new carpet features two bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs is an open kitchen/dining/living area. Unit comes with one assigned parking space, other vehicles must be parked in unmarked spaces. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including connection fees. HOA fee is paid by the landlord and is included as part of the rent. Unit comes equipped with all appliances. Landlord will provide washer and dryer if needed. All prospective tenants must complete a lease application and pay the $35 non-refundable application fee (one fee per application). Listing agent is handling tenant screening, but property will be leased and managed through KiwiBird LLC. Rent and security deposit will be made payable to KiwiBird, LLC as well.