Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:43 AM

13560 Calloway Glen Drive

13560 Calloway Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13560 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Nice freshly painted unit with new carpet features two bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs is an open kitchen/dining/living area. Unit comes with one assigned parking space, other vehicles must be parked in unmarked spaces. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including connection fees. HOA fee is paid by the landlord and is included as part of the rent. Unit comes equipped with all appliances. Landlord will provide washer and dryer if needed. All prospective tenants must complete a lease application and pay the $35 non-refundable application fee (one fee per application). Listing agent is handling tenant screening, but property will be leased and managed through KiwiBird LLC. Rent and security deposit will be made payable to KiwiBird, LLC as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13560 Calloway Glen Drive have any available units?
13560 Calloway Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 13560 Calloway Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13560 Calloway Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13560 Calloway Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13560 Calloway Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13560 Calloway Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13560 Calloway Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 13560 Calloway Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13560 Calloway Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13560 Calloway Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 13560 Calloway Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13560 Calloway Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13560 Calloway Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13560 Calloway Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13560 Calloway Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13560 Calloway Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13560 Calloway Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
