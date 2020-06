Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated end unit with master on main! - Updated end unit town-home in a great location! New hardwood laminate and paint throughout. Small, fenced yard will need to be maintained by the tenant. Master down stairs with attached bathroom and laundry closet. Nice sized bedrooms with ceiling fans upstairs with a full bathroom. Water, sewer and trash is included with rent!



Pets conditional.



(RLNE4839886)