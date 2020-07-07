All apartments in Charlotte
1348 Bethel Road
1348 Bethel Road

1348 Bethel Road · No Longer Available
Location

1348 Bethel Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westover Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for a March 15,2019 move in!!

This is a newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Westover Hills right by Wilkinson Blvd and I-77. This Lovely home has brand new Kitchen cabinets, beautiful hardwood floors and large back yard.

The cozy home features:

*New Kitchen Cabinets
*New Paint throughout
*Hardwood floors
*Side Porch
*Large Back yard
*Washer and Dryer Hook ups (made for stack-able machines)

PETS ALLOWED ON APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Contact us today to take a tour of this home!! Call fletcher at 980-498-7144 and for applications and more listings visit www.rent777.com
  
Schools:

Barringer Elementary
Sedgefield Middle
Harding High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Bethel Road have any available units?
1348 Bethel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 Bethel Road have?
Some of 1348 Bethel Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 Bethel Road currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Bethel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Bethel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 Bethel Road is pet friendly.
Does 1348 Bethel Road offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Bethel Road offers parking.
Does 1348 Bethel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Bethel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Bethel Road have a pool?
No, 1348 Bethel Road does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Bethel Road have accessible units?
No, 1348 Bethel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Bethel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 Bethel Road does not have units with dishwashers.

