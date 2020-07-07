1348 Bethel Road

Amenities

This is a newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Westover Hills right by Wilkinson Blvd and I-77. This Lovely home has brand new Kitchen cabinets, beautiful hardwood floors and large back yard.



The cozy home features:



*New Kitchen Cabinets

*New Paint throughout

*Hardwood floors

*Side Porch

*Large Back yard

*Washer and Dryer Hook ups (made for stack-able machines)



PETS ALLOWED ON APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Contact us today to take a tour of this home!! Call fletcher at 980-498-7144 and for applications and more listings visit www.rent777.com



Schools:



Barringer Elementary

Sedgefield Middle

Harding High