Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing opportunity to live in a perfect location near all Charlotte has to offer! This gorgeous, move in ready, 4 bedroom town home features upgrades galore and is perfect for the most discerning tastes. The main living area has an expansive open floor plan, large kitchen and living space that opens to a perfect outdoor area. The bedrooms are large and feature ample storage. Washer/Dryer, appliances, water, trash and sewer all included!