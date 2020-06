Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION! Conveniently located to Plaza Midwood, breweries, restaurants, shops and Bojangles Coliseum. This end unit includes the refrigerator, washer and dryer. Its open floor plan leads out to the back enclosed patio for some privacy. Appliances are stainless steel with granite counter tops. The community is pet friendly. The max pet capacity is two with a $300 deposit.