1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314

Amenities

This tri-level design, newly updated, CHBO Certified three-bedroom,two bath townhome in the University area north of Charlotte is ready for corporate tenants staying one month or longer. This fully furnished unit is less than twenty minutes from downtown and set in a highly walkable and scenic area full of great restaurants, grocery stores, bars, gyms, and shopping.



This Townhome is located in a quite area, surrounded by backyard trees. Recent upgrades include, keyless entry,new carpet, fresh paint, new master bathroom, new furniture and decor. Two Queen beds and One Full in the bedrooms, 2 Roku TVs for streaming, Wifi, Fully stocked kitchen, washer & dryer, Granite counter tops, Stainless Microwave, Dishwasher, parking for 2, Washer & Dryer, friendly and safe area. Townhome is beautifully furnished and decorated with modern touches to make you feel right at home.



Contemporary designed Master bedroom has Queen bed and Sofa seating. Outside door leads to Patio and wrought iron table & chairs. Enjoy that cup of coffee in the morning soaking in the sounds and early daylight air.



Two other bedrooms has Full and Queen beds. Living Room has Tri-fold Queen foam mattress for additional sleeping arrangements. Boards games located in Living Room.



Home will have 1 Up Arcade (4 games) Foosball coffee table, and Board Games. TVs will have built in Roku so you can stream your favorite shows. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sling etc. Includes All utilities and Wifi.



Youll have multiple options to get around Charlotte. In five minutes, park and ride the Blu Line Light Rail downtown. Or, hop easily onto I-85 for a quick commute into the city or north to Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Top attractions in Charlotte include the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, BB&T Park home of the AAA Charlotte Knights, Bank of America Stadium for the NFLs Carolina Panthers, Hendrix Motorsports Complex and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and much more. Charlotte Motor Speedway is also easily