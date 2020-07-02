1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314

All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:54 AM

Location

1325 Ivy Meadow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
key fob access
This tri-level design, newly updated, CHBO Certified three-bedroom,two bath townhome in the University area north of Charlotte is ready for corporate tenants staying one month or longer. This fully furnished unit is less than twenty minutes from downtown and set in a highly walkable and scenic area full of great restaurants, grocery stores, bars, gyms, and shopping.

This Townhome is located in a quite area, surrounded by backyard trees. Recent upgrades include, keyless entry,new carpet, fresh paint, new master bathroom, new furniture and decor. Two Queen beds and One Full in the bedrooms, 2 Roku TVs for streaming, Wifi, Fully stocked kitchen, washer & dryer, Granite counter tops, Stainless Microwave, Dishwasher, parking for 2, Washer & Dryer, friendly and safe area. Townhome is beautifully furnished and decorated with modern touches to make you feel right at home.

Contemporary designed Master bedroom has Queen bed and Sofa seating. Outside door leads to Patio and wrought iron table & chairs. Enjoy that cup of coffee in the morning soaking in the sounds and early daylight air.

Two other bedrooms has Full and Queen beds. Living Room has Tri-fold Queen foam mattress for additional sleeping arrangements. Boards games located in Living Room.

Home will have 1 Up Arcade (4 games) Foosball coffee table, and Board Games. TVs will have built in Roku so you can stream your favorite shows. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sling etc. Includes All utilities and Wifi.

Youll have multiple options to get around Charlotte. In five minutes, park and ride the Blu Line Light Rail downtown. Or, hop easily onto I-85 for a quick commute into the city or north to Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Top attractions in Charlotte include the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, BB&T Park home of the AAA Charlotte Knights, Bank of America Stadium for the NFLs Carolina Panthers, Hendrix Motorsports Complex and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and much more. Charlotte Motor Speedway is also easily

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 have any available units?
1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 have?
Some of 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 offers parking.
Does 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 have a pool?
No, 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 have accessible units?
No, 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314 has units with dishwashers.

