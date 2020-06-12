All apartments in Charlotte
13248 Eastfield Village

13248 Eastfield Village Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13248 Eastfield Village Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 Bedroom Home Available Now In Eastfield Village - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is a must see! Open floor plan with great room including gas fireplace, kitchen includes butler's pantry and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs include the large master bedroom with tray ceiling and 3 additional bedrooms and/or bonus room. Backyard has a patio for entertaining. Landscaping and lawn maintenance is included! Walking distance to shops and close to 485, Northlake Mall, Concord Mills, and more! Call today to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.

(RLNE3175490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13248 Eastfield Village have any available units?
13248 Eastfield Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13248 Eastfield Village have?
Some of 13248 Eastfield Village's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13248 Eastfield Village currently offering any rent specials?
13248 Eastfield Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13248 Eastfield Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 13248 Eastfield Village is pet friendly.
Does 13248 Eastfield Village offer parking?
No, 13248 Eastfield Village does not offer parking.
Does 13248 Eastfield Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13248 Eastfield Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13248 Eastfield Village have a pool?
No, 13248 Eastfield Village does not have a pool.
Does 13248 Eastfield Village have accessible units?
No, 13248 Eastfield Village does not have accessible units.
Does 13248 Eastfield Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 13248 Eastfield Village does not have units with dishwashers.
