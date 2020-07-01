All apartments in Charlotte
1323 Old Robinson Trail
1323 Old Robinson Trail

1323 Old Robinson Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Old Robinson Trl, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walk into this lovely two-story home and find an entryway with plenty of closet space, a spacious living room with a fireplace and windows throughout the downstairs that bring in the perfect lighting. The kitchen includes lots of cabinet space, black kitchen appliances, and a pantry. The master bedroom features a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms with spacious closets and a full bathroom complete the upstairs space. The backyard includes a patio perfect for adding some lawn chairs and relaxing in the summer sun!.

Near I-85 and W.W.T. Harris Blvd. Just minutes away from dining, shopping, and only a twenty-minute drive to the lively Uptown Charlotte!

Pets conditional. one non-aggressive pet is allowed under 40 pounds

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit Parkavenuecharlotte.com

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Old Robinson Trail have any available units?
1323 Old Robinson Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 Old Robinson Trail have?
Some of 1323 Old Robinson Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Old Robinson Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Old Robinson Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Old Robinson Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 Old Robinson Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1323 Old Robinson Trail offer parking?
No, 1323 Old Robinson Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1323 Old Robinson Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 Old Robinson Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Old Robinson Trail have a pool?
No, 1323 Old Robinson Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Old Robinson Trail have accessible units?
No, 1323 Old Robinson Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Old Robinson Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 Old Robinson Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

