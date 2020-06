Amenities

1BD/1BA Condo in the Heart of Dilworth - This property is located in the heart of Dilworth. Third floor unit with balcony overlooks the private landscaped courtyard and is a stones throw away from all amenities and nightlife!! This unit has granite counters, wood flooring in kitchen & living room, ceiling fan. Newly painted and new carpet throughout! Secure building with private storage space. Fitness Center and Rooftop Terrace is on the 6th floor.



