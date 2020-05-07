1317 Downs Avenue

Amenities
Fabulous 1930's Arts & Crafts style bungalow that's impeccably updated. Beautiful modern interior with wide plank handscraped wood floors, tons of light and a wonderful floor plan. Kitchen has crisp white craftsman cabinetry, tile backsplash, granite counters, stainless appliances and center island with snack bar overlooking the great room. Both baths have furniture cabinet vanities, framed mirrors and custom tile showers and floors. Big Master with walk-in closet, Mud Room off side entrance with large format tile floors. All neutral colors. Generous parking, rocking chair front porch with ceiling fans, side deck, rear patio and private backyard surrounded by mature trees. Located in the Midwood area and 'Davis Park' proper, just minutes to NODA, Uptown and the Lynx light rail line.