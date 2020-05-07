All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1317 Downs Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1317 Downs Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1317 Downs Avenue

1317 Downs Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1317 Downs Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Fabulous 1930's Arts & Crafts style bungalow that's impeccably updated. Beautiful modern interior with wide plank handscraped wood floors, tons of light and a wonderful floor plan. Kitchen has crisp white craftsman cabinetry, tile backsplash, granite counters, stainless appliances and center island with snack bar overlooking the great room. Both baths have furniture cabinet vanities, framed mirrors and custom tile showers and floors. Big Master with walk-in closet, Mud Room off side entrance with large format tile floors. All neutral colors. Generous parking, rocking chair front porch with ceiling fans, side deck, rear patio and private backyard surrounded by mature trees. Located in the Midwood area and 'Davis Park' proper, just minutes to NODA, Uptown and the Lynx light rail line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Downs Avenue have any available units?
1317 Downs Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Downs Avenue have?
Some of 1317 Downs Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Downs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Downs Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Downs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Downs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1317 Downs Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Downs Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1317 Downs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 Downs Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Downs Avenue have a pool?
No, 1317 Downs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Downs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1317 Downs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Downs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Downs Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte