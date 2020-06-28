1315 North Caldwell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home . Close to E. 12th St and N. Graham St minutes from I-277. Close to Uptown and shopping and dining.



Available for a December 17, 2019 Move - In



This home features:



*Spacious front porch

*Living room

*Kitchen with fridge & stove

*Laminate flooring

*Decrative fireplace in both bedrooms

*Carpet in bedrooms

*Washer & Dryer connections

*Central air & heat

*Spacious backyard

*Fenced in front and backyard and driveway



At this price this home will not last! To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Additional listings at www.k2rental.com.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required!



Schools:



*First Ward Arts Elementary

*Piedmont Open Middle

*Hawthorne High