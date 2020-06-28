1315 North Caldwell Street

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home . Close to E. 12th St and N. Graham St minutes from I-277. Close to Uptown and shopping and dining.
Available for a December 17, 2019 Move - In
This home features:
*Spacious front porch
*Living room
*Kitchen with fridge & stove
*Laminate flooring
*Decrative fireplace in both bedrooms
*Carpet in bedrooms
*Washer & Dryer connections
*Central air & heat
*Spacious backyard
*Fenced in front and backyard and driveway
At this price this home will not last! To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Additional listings at www.k2rental.com.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required!
Schools:
*First Ward Arts Elementary
*Piedmont Open Middle
*Hawthorne High