1315 North Caldwell Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:56 PM

1315 North Caldwell Street

1315 North Caldwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1315 North Caldwell Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Optimist Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home . Close to E. 12th St and N. Graham St minutes from I-277. Close to Uptown and shopping and dining.

Available for a December 17, 2019 Move - In

This home features:

*Spacious front porch
*Living room
*Kitchen with fridge & stove
*Laminate flooring
*Decrative fireplace in both bedrooms
*Carpet in bedrooms
*Washer & Dryer connections
*Central air & heat
*Spacious backyard
*Fenced in front and backyard and driveway

At this price this home will not last! To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Additional listings at www.k2rental.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required!

Schools:

*First Ward Arts Elementary
*Piedmont Open Middle
*Hawthorne High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 North Caldwell Street have any available units?
1315 North Caldwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 North Caldwell Street have?
Some of 1315 North Caldwell Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 North Caldwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1315 North Caldwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 North Caldwell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 North Caldwell Street is pet friendly.
Does 1315 North Caldwell Street offer parking?
No, 1315 North Caldwell Street does not offer parking.
Does 1315 North Caldwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 North Caldwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 North Caldwell Street have a pool?
No, 1315 North Caldwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1315 North Caldwell Street have accessible units?
No, 1315 North Caldwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 North Caldwell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 North Caldwell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
