13111 David Jennings Avenue

Move-in ready, well-maintained RANCH in beautiful community of Stafford! Enjoy one level living without stairs and evening walks throughout the neighborhood! Home features an OPEN FLOOR PLAN and tall ceilings and plenty of space for family enjoyment and entertaining! Updated w/ prefinished wood flooring throughout main areas of home on neutral paint palette and carpets only in bedrooms! Split bedroom set up in front of home and master bedroom in rear of home w/ tray ceilings! Beautiful galley-style chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances overlooking the main living areas of house. Over 2000 sq. ft of heated living space in this 3 bedroom & 2 bath ranch home. FENCED IN backyard perfect for your beloved pet! Attached 2-car garage w/ direct access into laundry room into kitchen. Convenient to retail centers and shopping, as well as I-485 and Uptown Charlotte. Available April 1, 2020. **We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist or any social media platforms.