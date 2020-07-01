All apartments in Charlotte
13111 David Jennings Avenue

Location

13111 David Jennings Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move-in ready, well-maintained RANCH in beautiful community of Stafford! Enjoy one level living without stairs and evening walks throughout the neighborhood! Home features an OPEN FLOOR PLAN and tall ceilings and plenty of space for family enjoyment and entertaining! Updated w/ prefinished wood flooring throughout main areas of home on neutral paint palette and carpets only in bedrooms! Split bedroom set up in front of home and master bedroom in rear of home w/ tray ceilings! Beautiful galley-style chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances overlooking the main living areas of house. Over 2000 sq. ft of heated living space in this 3 bedroom & 2 bath ranch home. FENCED IN backyard perfect for your beloved pet! Attached 2-car garage w/ direct access into laundry room into kitchen. Convenient to retail centers and shopping, as well as I-485 and Uptown Charlotte. Available April 1, 2020. **We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist or any social media platforms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13111 David Jennings Avenue have any available units?
13111 David Jennings Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13111 David Jennings Avenue have?
Some of 13111 David Jennings Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13111 David Jennings Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13111 David Jennings Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13111 David Jennings Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13111 David Jennings Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13111 David Jennings Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13111 David Jennings Avenue offers parking.
Does 13111 David Jennings Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13111 David Jennings Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13111 David Jennings Avenue have a pool?
No, 13111 David Jennings Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13111 David Jennings Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13111 David Jennings Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13111 David Jennings Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13111 David Jennings Avenue has units with dishwashers.

