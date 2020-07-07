1309 Edgewood Road

Amenities

Great 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home in the Toddville Road Community of west Charlotte. The first floor of the home features a large family room with hardwood floors & gas log fireplace, a well-equipped kitchen with breakfast area & plenty of cabinets, 2 bedrooms both with hardwood floors (one with ceiling fan), and a full hall bath. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms and a second full bath. Convenient to Bus Stop, I-85, Freedom Drive, & Wilkinson Boulevard.