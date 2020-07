Amenities

Beautiful and spacious two bedroom condo in the heart of Dilworth. Split bedroom layout with an open floor plan. Granite counter tops in kitchen and master bath. Wood floors throughout living areas. Short distance to shops, restaurants and CMC hospital Covered balcony overlooks Latta Park. New common area with paver patio, nice outdoor furniture and grills for entertaining! Wash, dryer & refrigerator stay.