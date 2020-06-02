All apartments in Charlotte
1305 Queen Lyon Court

1305 Queen Lyon Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Queen Lyon Ct, Charlotte, NC 28205
Commonwealth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
PLAZA MIDWOOD- LIKE NEW END UNIT TOWNHOME, FORMER MODEL, w/attached 2-car garage-only 3 miles from Center City/Uptown Charlotte! On the main living level, a designer inspired granite kitchen offers large center island, gas stove & S/S appliances, spacious dining area, living room, half bath and a spacious balcony. Third level has master BR and 2 secondary BRs, 2 full baths & washer/dryer. Master bath features a dual-sink granite vanity and a modern over-sized shower w/2 shower heads. Lower level has garage access and an additional den or rec room with a half bath. Home has 2000+ s.f. with 3 BRs + large 4th level loft with its own private full bath (possible 4th BR) and an incredible 4th-level balcony! Features include beautiful dark wood flooring on main living levels & staircases with wrought iron spindles & hardwood treads. A few steps out the door, you can enjoy the eclectic scene and incredible restaurants of Central Ave. and all that Plaza Midwood has to offer! A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Queen Lyon Court have any available units?
1305 Queen Lyon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Queen Lyon Court have?
Some of 1305 Queen Lyon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Queen Lyon Court currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Queen Lyon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Queen Lyon Court pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Queen Lyon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1305 Queen Lyon Court offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Queen Lyon Court offers parking.
Does 1305 Queen Lyon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Queen Lyon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Queen Lyon Court have a pool?
No, 1305 Queen Lyon Court does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Queen Lyon Court have accessible units?
No, 1305 Queen Lyon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Queen Lyon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Queen Lyon Court has units with dishwashers.
