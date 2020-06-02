1305 Queen Lyon Court

Amenities

PLAZA MIDWOOD- LIKE NEW END UNIT TOWNHOME, FORMER MODEL, w/attached 2-car garage-only 3 miles from Center City/Uptown Charlotte! On the main living level, a designer inspired granite kitchen offers large center island, gas stove & S/S appliances, spacious dining area, living room, half bath and a spacious balcony. Third level has master BR and 2 secondary BRs, 2 full baths & washer/dryer. Master bath features a dual-sink granite vanity and a modern over-sized shower w/2 shower heads. Lower level has garage access and an additional den or rec room with a half bath. Home has 2000+ s.f. with 3 BRs + large 4th level loft with its own private full bath (possible 4th BR) and an incredible 4th-level balcony! Features include beautiful dark wood flooring on main living levels & staircases with wrought iron spindles & hardwood treads. A few steps out the door, you can enjoy the eclectic scene and incredible restaurants of Central Ave. and all that Plaza Midwood has to offer! A MUST SEE!!!