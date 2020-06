Amenities

pet friendly garage

4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths home with additional loft upstairs and office downstairs. Open floor plan. Convenience to I-485 and shopping.



Application Qualification:

Our properties do not accept Section 8 Vouchers.

Pet allowance is conditional. No large or aggressive breed accepted.

Household income qualification is minimum 3 times of rent amount.

Minimum credit rating 600.

Online application fee is $50 per adult. Application includes criminal background check, eviction check, income and current rental verification.

Please check if house has pending application before applying.