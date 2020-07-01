All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:25 PM

12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard

12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Checkout this three-story townhouse walk-able to the the Blakeney Shopping Center. Downstairs features bedroom on main with dedicated full bathroom. Bedroom has french doors that also make it suitable for an office. Walk out to the 1.5 car garage. Main floor has large living room with gas fireplace, deck, kitchen with cherry cabinets and tile backsplash, two dining areas and powder room. Upstairs features two bedrooms each with an en-suite bathroom. Master has tray ceilings and large walk-in closet!

Utility saver program (air filters shipped to your door) will be added to the lease for $12/mo.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have any available units?
12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have?
Some of 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard offers parking.
Does 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 12913 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte