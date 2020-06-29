All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 22 2019 at 5:14 PM

12909 Beddingfield Drive

12909 Beddingfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12909 Beddingfield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Charming ranch with open floor plan. Vaulted living room has gas fireplace. Upgraded lighting and fixtures throughout house. Ceramic tile floors in both bathrooms. Vaulted Owner's suite w/ walk-in closet and garden tub. Fenced yard. Low maintenance house. Planters Walk features pool, playground and walking trails.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12909 Beddingfield Drive have any available units?
12909 Beddingfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12909 Beddingfield Drive have?
Some of 12909 Beddingfield Drive's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12909 Beddingfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12909 Beddingfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12909 Beddingfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12909 Beddingfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12909 Beddingfield Drive offer parking?
No, 12909 Beddingfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12909 Beddingfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12909 Beddingfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12909 Beddingfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12909 Beddingfield Drive has a pool.
Does 12909 Beddingfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 12909 Beddingfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12909 Beddingfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12909 Beddingfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
