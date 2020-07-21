All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:17 AM

12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard

12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
High demand end-unit town home in Blakeney, across from shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Great schools! Both bedrooms upstairs are generously sized with private bathrooms. Master has an extra large walk-in closet, over-sized windows, a dual vanity and garden tub. The large kitchen includes black appliances - electric oven, disposal, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Ceiling fans throughout help keep utilities low. Dual driveway behind the home for parking. Locked storage unit at driveway. Neutral colors to compliment your own style of furnishings. Washer & dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have any available units?
12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have?
Some of 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard offers parking.
Does 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte