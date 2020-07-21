12839 Bullock Greenway Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

High demand end-unit town home in Blakeney, across from shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Great schools! Both bedrooms upstairs are generously sized with private bathrooms. Master has an extra large walk-in closet, over-sized windows, a dual vanity and garden tub. The large kitchen includes black appliances - electric oven, disposal, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Ceiling fans throughout help keep utilities low. Dual driveway behind the home for parking. Locked storage unit at driveway. Neutral colors to compliment your own style of furnishings. Washer & dryer included!