12830 Spirit Bound Way

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Southwest town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Desired Master Down - 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Fireplace in Living room, Big kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets. Community features include Recreation area and pool. Includes lawn maintenance, trash and water. Close to 485, I77, Lake Wylie, the Airport. Convenient to lots of shopping and restaurants.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.