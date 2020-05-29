All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12830 Spirit Bound Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12830 Spirit Bound Way
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

12830 Spirit Bound Way

12830 Spirit Bound Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Brown Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12830 Spirit Bound Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Southwest town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Desired Master Down - 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Fireplace in Living room, Big kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets. Community features include Recreation area and pool. Includes lawn maintenance, trash and water. Close to 485, I77, Lake Wylie, the Airport. Convenient to lots of shopping and restaurants.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12830 Spirit Bound Way have any available units?
12830 Spirit Bound Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12830 Spirit Bound Way have?
Some of 12830 Spirit Bound Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12830 Spirit Bound Way currently offering any rent specials?
12830 Spirit Bound Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12830 Spirit Bound Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12830 Spirit Bound Way is pet friendly.
Does 12830 Spirit Bound Way offer parking?
No, 12830 Spirit Bound Way does not offer parking.
Does 12830 Spirit Bound Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12830 Spirit Bound Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12830 Spirit Bound Way have a pool?
Yes, 12830 Spirit Bound Way has a pool.
Does 12830 Spirit Bound Way have accessible units?
No, 12830 Spirit Bound Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12830 Spirit Bound Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12830 Spirit Bound Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Bainbridge Research Park
1701 J N Pease Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte