Charlotte, NC
12817 Sickles Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM
12817 Sickles Drive
12817 Sickles Drive
No Longer Available
Location
12817 Sickles Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Pool access included. Mailbox #4. Great home for the price! Do not miss out.
(RLNE4848046)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12817 Sickles Drive have any available units?
12817 Sickles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12817 Sickles Drive have?
Some of 12817 Sickles Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12817 Sickles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12817 Sickles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12817 Sickles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12817 Sickles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12817 Sickles Drive offer parking?
No, 12817 Sickles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12817 Sickles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12817 Sickles Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12817 Sickles Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12817 Sickles Drive has a pool.
Does 12817 Sickles Drive have accessible units?
No, 12817 Sickles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12817 Sickles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12817 Sickles Drive has units with dishwashers.
