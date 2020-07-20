All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12803 Slade Castle Court

Location

12803 Slade Castle Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
oven
AVAILABLE JAN 5. Hardwood floors! Popular Rivergate area in SW Charlotte! This 1500+ s.f. home has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths and is on a wooded cul-de-sac lot in Coventry subdivision. (Photos will be added once turnover is complete.) Teak hardwoods throughout most of main and all bedrooms on second Floor. Half bath has concrete vanity top, tile backsplash, tile floors and built-in shelving. Master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and shower. Entertain on the massive 12x30 deck. One-car garage. Just minutes away from tons of shopping and restaurants at Rivergate area! Only 1 pet allowed by approval. $300 pet deposit. Call any NC Realtor for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

