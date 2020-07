Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable Blakeney Area Townhome. Entry level host rear load over sized 1 car garage with tons of storage space off ally way. Peaceful den for a private office or sitting room & Powder room. Upper level opens to a huge family room with gas fireplace and deck off the family room. Kitchen bar opens up to combination dining and family room with hardwood floors through out this level. Nice eat in kitchen with granite counter tops , black appliances. Third level has a great master bedroom with big walk-in closet and private bath with double vanity/ granite counter tops. Second bedroom also has private bath as well. Laundry is on this level. Beautiful Plantation shutters through out the home. Washer and Dryer remain as a convenience only. Contact Prism Properties & Development at (704) 628-7096 or www.prismpd.com to view this home!