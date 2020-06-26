All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 1 2019 at 8:41 PM

12733 Oakton Hunt Drive

12733 Oakton Hunt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12733 Oakton Hunt Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 5 BR, 3 full bath home with 2201 s.f. is located in Withrow Downs in northeast Charlotte -- community offers swimming pool and playground! There is a guest bedroom and a full bath on the main level. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar, black appliances and breakfast area and opens to a large great room. There is no carpet in the main living areas. Wood laminate flooring is in foyer, dining room and great room. Beautiful dining room features heavy molding. Upstairs are 4 additional bedrooms including the master bedroom with its vaulted ceiling and master bath with dual sink, separate garden tub and walk-in shower. Fantastic private rear yard has patio. (Pics will be added once vacated.)

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive have any available units?
12733 Oakton Hunt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive have?
Some of 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12733 Oakton Hunt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive offer parking?
No, 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive has a pool.
Does 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive have accessible units?
No, 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12733 Oakton Hunt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
