12733 Oakton Hunt Drive

Wonderful 5 BR, 3 full bath home with 2201 s.f. is located in Withrow Downs in northeast Charlotte -- community offers swimming pool and playground! There is a guest bedroom and a full bath on the main level. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar, black appliances and breakfast area and opens to a large great room. There is no carpet in the main living areas. Wood laminate flooring is in foyer, dining room and great room. Beautiful dining room features heavy molding. Upstairs are 4 additional bedrooms including the master bedroom with its vaulted ceiling and master bath with dual sink, separate garden tub and walk-in shower. Fantastic private rear yard has patio. (Pics will be added once vacated.)



