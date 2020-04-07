12700 Wither Steele Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite

Beautiful home on cul-de-sac. Freshly repainted and available for immediate move in. 6 Bed/4 Bath/2 Car Garage 3250 Sq Ft. Master retreat on the main & guest suite on the first floor. Huge bonus room upstairs. SS Appliances including fridge, washer and dryer. Also includes Lawn Maintenance. Community Pool.

Tenant Occupied until 4/30/20. Need at least 24 hours notice to schedule a showing.



For additional information or to apply please visit:

https://macgroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/82973