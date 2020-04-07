All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12700 Wither Steele Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12700 Wither Steele Court
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:14 AM

12700 Wither Steele Court

12700 Wither Steele Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Brown Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12700 Wither Steele Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Beautiful home on cul-de-sac. Freshly repainted and available for immediate move in. 6 Bed/4 Bath/2 Car Garage 3250 Sq Ft. Master retreat on the main & guest suite on the first floor. Huge bonus room upstairs. SS Appliances including fridge, washer and dryer. Also includes Lawn Maintenance. Community Pool.
Tenant Occupied until 4/30/20. Need at least 24 hours notice to schedule a showing.

For additional information or to apply please visit:
https://macgroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/82973

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12700 Wither Steele Court have any available units?
12700 Wither Steele Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12700 Wither Steele Court have?
Some of 12700 Wither Steele Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12700 Wither Steele Court currently offering any rent specials?
12700 Wither Steele Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 Wither Steele Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12700 Wither Steele Court is pet friendly.
Does 12700 Wither Steele Court offer parking?
Yes, 12700 Wither Steele Court offers parking.
Does 12700 Wither Steele Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12700 Wither Steele Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 Wither Steele Court have a pool?
Yes, 12700 Wither Steele Court has a pool.
Does 12700 Wither Steele Court have accessible units?
No, 12700 Wither Steele Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 Wither Steele Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12700 Wither Steele Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte