Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Freshly painted and new flooring thru out. Ready for new tenant. Master has vaulted ceiling, master bath and walk in closet. Established community with pool and walking trails in the highly desirable Steele Creek area. Conveniently located near schools, Rivergate Shopping, Carowinds, Premier Outlet Mall, airport as well as many restaurants and entertainment. Hurry this one won't last long.