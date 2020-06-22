1261 Realta Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

This Spectacular Upscale Ultra-Contemporary Smart Home in ReAlta was Built (2018) by one of Charlotte's Premiere Custom Builders, Chelsea Building Group, Live Exceptionally!



This Smart High-Performance 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home Features an Open Bright with Natural Light Floor Plan, Spacious Rooftop Deck, Full Digital Control 4 Whole Home Automation, Low-Profile Solar for Ultra-Low Energy Consumption, Gorgeous Over-sized Casement Windows, 10' and 9' Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen with European Cabinetry, Gas Cooktop, Wall Gas Convection Oven, Kitchen Island, Tiled Luxury Bath with Large Frameless Showers, Walk-In Closets, Skylights, Roof-Top Deck and more! Luxury Ultra-Contemporary Living at its Finest in ReAlta!



Owner Occupied, Move-In Ready August 1st, Well Qualified Applicants with Broker Representation may Request a Showing in advance of August 1st with some flexibility for Move-In Date.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,250, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.