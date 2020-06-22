All apartments in Charlotte
1261 Realta Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:39 AM

1261 Realta Drive

1261 Realta Dr · (704) 457-7866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1261 Realta Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2425 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Spectacular Upscale Ultra-Contemporary Smart Home in ReAlta was Built (2018) by one of Charlotte's Premiere Custom Builders, Chelsea Building Group, Live Exceptionally!

This Smart High-Performance 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home Features an Open Bright with Natural Light Floor Plan, Spacious Rooftop Deck, Full Digital Control 4 Whole Home Automation, Low-Profile Solar for Ultra-Low Energy Consumption, Gorgeous Over-sized Casement Windows, 10' and 9' Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen with European Cabinetry, Gas Cooktop, Wall Gas Convection Oven, Kitchen Island, Tiled Luxury Bath with Large Frameless Showers, Walk-In Closets, Skylights, Roof-Top Deck and more! Luxury Ultra-Contemporary Living at its Finest in ReAlta!

Owner Occupied, Move-In Ready August 1st, Well Qualified Applicants with Broker Representation may Request a Showing in advance of August 1st with some flexibility for Move-In Date.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,250, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 Realta Drive have any available units?
1261 Realta Drive has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1261 Realta Drive have?
Some of 1261 Realta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1261 Realta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1261 Realta Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 Realta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1261 Realta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1261 Realta Drive offer parking?
No, 1261 Realta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1261 Realta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1261 Realta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 Realta Drive have a pool?
No, 1261 Realta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1261 Realta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1261 Realta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 Realta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1261 Realta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
