Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/352fb89066 ---- This 2276 square foot single family home has 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with one bedroom down and remaining 4 up! Freshly painted and carpeted and ready to call home. Fenced in back yard is perfect for entertaining! For more information on this property or our application process visit our website at www.allcountypiedmont.com ! Call for your private tour today!!!