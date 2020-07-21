12529 Jessica Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan fireplace

Cozy 2 bedroom townhouse with 2-1/2 baths. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, appliances and dining area. Window blinds. Brand new laminate floors and carpet. Fresh paint throughout. Rear patio and storage. Prosperity Village is a pool community. Short commute to IBM, Tiaa-Creff, Wells Fargo CIC, UNCC. Quick access to Interstate I-485, to I-85 and I-77. Hop, skip and a jump to Uptown Charlotte. Shopping, medical, entertainment and restaurants close by. Small pet allowed with homeowner approval, 250.00 non-refundable pet fee and additional security deposit.