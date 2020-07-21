All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

12529 Jessica Place

12529 Jessica Place · No Longer Available
Location

12529 Jessica Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom townhouse with 2-1/2 baths. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, appliances and dining area. Window blinds. Brand new laminate floors and carpet. Fresh paint throughout. Rear patio and storage. Prosperity Village is a pool community. Short commute to IBM, Tiaa-Creff, Wells Fargo CIC, UNCC. Quick access to Interstate I-485, to I-85 and I-77. Hop, skip and a jump to Uptown Charlotte. Shopping, medical, entertainment and restaurants close by. Small pet allowed with homeowner approval, 250.00 non-refundable pet fee and additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12529 Jessica Place have any available units?
12529 Jessica Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12529 Jessica Place have?
Some of 12529 Jessica Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12529 Jessica Place currently offering any rent specials?
12529 Jessica Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12529 Jessica Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12529 Jessica Place is pet friendly.
Does 12529 Jessica Place offer parking?
No, 12529 Jessica Place does not offer parking.
Does 12529 Jessica Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12529 Jessica Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12529 Jessica Place have a pool?
Yes, 12529 Jessica Place has a pool.
Does 12529 Jessica Place have accessible units?
No, 12529 Jessica Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12529 Jessica Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12529 Jessica Place has units with dishwashers.
